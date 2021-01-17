Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of MOH opened at $220.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.