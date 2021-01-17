Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,084 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after purchasing an additional 239,436 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

