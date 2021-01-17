Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

