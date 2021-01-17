Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

