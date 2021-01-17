Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. FMR LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,362,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in US Foods by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

