Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,969 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 489.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 59,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $38.77 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

