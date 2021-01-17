Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.38 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

