Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 79.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $85.61 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

