Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kellogg by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,948,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.