Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

