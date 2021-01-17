Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 20,595.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 12.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

NYSE PII opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

