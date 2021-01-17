Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,375,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

