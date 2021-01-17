Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.30

Shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.30 and traded as high as $85.68. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) shares last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 1,777,259 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

