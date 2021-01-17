Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in December

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,974.0 days.

Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $$80.45 during trading hours on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.