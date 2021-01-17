Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,270. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

