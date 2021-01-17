Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

