Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. 622,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,849,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth $129,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

