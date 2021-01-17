Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million.

BWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 546,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.