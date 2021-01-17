Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,482,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 978,486 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,722,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 2,855,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,513. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

