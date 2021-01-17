Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,482,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 978,486 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,722,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 2,855,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,513. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.