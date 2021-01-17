Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $955.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $955.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $963.00 million and the lowest is $946.80 million. Flowserve reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 154,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

