Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $12.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.81 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $48.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.34 billion to $62.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after buying an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after buying an additional 587,393 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,287,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

