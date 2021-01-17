Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,430,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

