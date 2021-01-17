Brokerages Expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,190. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

