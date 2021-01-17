Brokerages Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target at $151.27

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,929. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.