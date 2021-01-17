Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $121.90

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF stock remained flat at $$77.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $98.62.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.