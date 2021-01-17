Brokerages Set Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) PT at $53.75

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,113. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $203.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

