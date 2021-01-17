Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Target Price at $17.67

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 160,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,378. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.