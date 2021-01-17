Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $40.00

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 97.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,780,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 468,004 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after buying an additional 383,339 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after buying an additional 329,535 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 820.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 298,615 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.