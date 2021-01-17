Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Target Price at $59.07

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 296.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 1,878,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,985. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

