Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kilroy Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

NYSE KRC opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

