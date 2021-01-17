Brokers Issue Forecasts for (STE.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:STE)

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for (STE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for (STE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get (STE.TO) alerts:

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.30 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded (STE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of (STE.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for (STE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.