Brokers Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

