Brokers Issue Forecasts for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,969,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.