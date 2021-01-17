Brokers Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of FE opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

