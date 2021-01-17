Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

