Brookstone Capital Management Invests $281,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 204.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.