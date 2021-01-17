Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,772 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 472.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,017 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

