Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 894 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

