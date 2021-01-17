Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,982 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $71,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,064 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

