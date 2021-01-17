Brookstone Capital Management Takes $219,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $105.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

