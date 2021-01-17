BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of DOO opened at C$87.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.88. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$89.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.56.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.6400004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

