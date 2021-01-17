(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 154.38 ($2.02).

