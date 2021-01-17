Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Burberry Group stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.91.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

