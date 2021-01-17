Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.22.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

