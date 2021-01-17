Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $30.61 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,156,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,781,493 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

