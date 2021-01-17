Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.60

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 28723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

