C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 204,673 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 145,941 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.