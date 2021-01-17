Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Raised to $2,671.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s FY2022 earnings at $48.05 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,985.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,255. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,133.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,910.89. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $73,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

