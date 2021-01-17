Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

Get Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) alerts:

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$62.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.5999982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.