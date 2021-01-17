Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CALT opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.